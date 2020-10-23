Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.0% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 19 with a mean TP of 20. Now with the previous closing price of 13.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.18 while the 200 day moving average is 15.85. The company has a market cap of $1,642m. Find out more information at: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the second quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn