Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The day 50 moving average is 14.35 while the 200 day moving average is 15.91. The company has a market cap of $1,682m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the second quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

