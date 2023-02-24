Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I with ticker code (PDM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.6%. The day 50 moving average is 9.79 and the 200 day moving average is 11.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,195m. Visit the company website at: https://www.piedmontreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,703m based on the market concensus.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.