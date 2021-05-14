Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 20.67. With the stocks previous close at 17.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.66 and the 200 day moving average is 15.65. The market cap for the company is $2,213m. Find out more information at: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.