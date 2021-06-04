Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.31 and the 200 day moving average is 17.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,439m. Company Website: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.