Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.92 while the 200 day moving average is 12.92. The company has a market cap of $1,117m. Find out more information at: https://www.piedmontreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,722m based on the market concensus.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.