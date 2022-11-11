Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.6% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I with ticker code (PDM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Now with the previous closing price of 10.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 49.6%. The day 50 moving average is 10.78 and the 200 day MA is 14. The company has a market cap of $1,319m. Company Website: https://www.piedmontreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,973m based on the market concensus.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.