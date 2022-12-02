Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I with ticker code (PDM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 14 and has a mean target at 15. With the stocks previous close at 10.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.1%. The day 50 moving average is 10.3 while the 200 day moving average is 13.53. The company has a market cap of $1,260m. Visit the company website at: https://www.piedmontreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,815m based on the market concensus.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

