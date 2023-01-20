Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13.67. With the stocks previous close at 9.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.68 while the 200 day moving average is 12.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,213m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.piedmontreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,673m based on the market concensus.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.