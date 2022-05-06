Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 21 and has a mean target at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.71 and the 200 day MA is 17.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,965m. Find out more information at: https://www.piedmontreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,565m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.