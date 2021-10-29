Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 with a mean TP of 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.42. The company has a market cap of $2,246m. Company Website: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.