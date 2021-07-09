Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 22.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.11 while the 200 day moving average is 17.68. The company has a market cap of $2,245m. Visit the company website at: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.