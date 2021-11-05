Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 22. With the stocks previous close at 18.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is 18.02 and the 200 day MA is 18.43. The market cap for the company is $2,290m. Find out more information at: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.