Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I with ticker code (PDM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 with a mean TP of 22. Now with the previous closing price of 18.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.81 and the 200 day MA is 18.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,295m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.