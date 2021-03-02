Twitter
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, I found using ticker (PDM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 19. With the stocks previous close at 17.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.46 and the 200 day moving average is 15.23. The company has a market cap of $2,141m. Visit the company website at: http://www.piedmontreit.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

