Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 330.0% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited with ticker code (PLL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 330.0%. The 50 day MA is 5.6 and the 200 day moving average is 7.38. The company has a market cap of $44m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,104 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn