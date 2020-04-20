Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 314.3% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited with ticker code (PLL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 15 and has a mean target at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 314.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.46 and the 200 day MA is 7.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $44m. Visit the company website at: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,104 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

