Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 298.1% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited found using ticker (PLL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 15 with a mean TP of 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 298.1%. The day 50 moving average is 5.87 and the 200 day MA is 7.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $46m. Find out more information at: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,104 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

