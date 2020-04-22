Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 294.5% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited found using ticker (PLL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 294.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.37. The market cap for the company is $41m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,104 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

