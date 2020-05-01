Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 247.3% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited with ticker code (PLL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 15 and has a mean target at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 247.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.18 and the 200 day MA is 7.32. The company has a market cap of $53m. Find out more information at: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,104 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn