Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.1% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited found using ticker (PLL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 and has a mean target at 41.25. With the stocks previous close at 27.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 48.1%. The 50 day MA is 26.39 and the 200 day MA is 16.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $373m. Visit the company website at: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

