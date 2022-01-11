Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.1% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited found using ticker (PLL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 41.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.1%. The day 50 moving average is 26.39 and the 200 day moving average is 16.03. The market cap for the company is $373m. Visit the company website at: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.