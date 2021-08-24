Piedmont Lithium Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.1% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited with ticker code (PLL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 36 with a mean TP of 41.25. Now with the previous closing price of 27.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.39 while the 200 day moving average is 16.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $373m. Company Website: http://www.piedmontlithium.com

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.