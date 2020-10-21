Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust with ticker code (DOC) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 19.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,643m. Company Website: http://www.docreit.com

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

