Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust found using ticker (DOC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with a mean TP of 19.41. Now with the previous closing price of 17.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18 and the 200 day MA is 17.32. The company has a market cap of $3,728m. Company Website: http://www.docreit.com

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

