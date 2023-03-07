Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust with ticker code (DOC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.47. With the stocks previous close at 14.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.19 and the 200 day MA is 15.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,750m. Visit the company website at: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,156m based on the market concensus.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.