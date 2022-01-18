Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust with ticker code (DOC) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 20.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.45 and the 200 day moving average is 18.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,137m. Find out more information at: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,484m based on the market concensus.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.