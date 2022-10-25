Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust found using ticker (DOC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 14.5 and has a mean target at 18.07. Now with the previous closing price of 14.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.93 while the 200 day moving average is 17.11. The market cap for the company is $3,400m. Find out more information at: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,302m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.