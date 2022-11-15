Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust with ticker code (DOC) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 17.6. With the stocks previous close at 14.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.01 and the 200 day moving average is 16.8. The market cap for the company is $3,463m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,169m based on the market concensus.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.