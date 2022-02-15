Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust found using ticker (DOC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 20.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is 18.22 while the 200 day moving average is 18.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,875m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,480m based on the market concensus.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.