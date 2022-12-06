Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust found using ticker (DOC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 17.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 14.5 while the 200 day moving average is 16.59. The company has a market cap of $3,615m. Visit the company website at: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,108m based on the market concensus.