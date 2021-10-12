Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust found using ticker (DOC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 20.29. Now with the previous closing price of 18.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.3 and the 200 day moving average is 18.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,926m. Company Website: http://www.docreit.com

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.