Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust found using ticker (DOC) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 19 with a mean TP of 20.19. Now with the previous closing price of 18.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.46 while the 200 day moving average is 17.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,879m. Find out more information at: http://www.docreit.com

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.