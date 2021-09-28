Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Physicians Realty Trust with ticker code (DOC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 19 and has a mean target at 20.29. Now with the previous closing price of 18.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.45 and the 200 day MA is 18.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,920m. Find out more information at: http://www.docreit.com

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.