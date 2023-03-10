PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.1% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. with ticker code (PHX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.6 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.03. Now with the previous closing price of 2.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 77.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.44 while the 200 day moving average is 3.49. The company has a market cap of $100m. Find out more information at: https://phxmin.com

The potential market cap would be $177m based on the market concensus.

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.