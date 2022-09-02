PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.8% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.35. With the stocks previous close at 3.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.19 and the 200 day moving average is 2.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $117m. Company Website: https://phxmin.com

The potential market cap would be $198m based on the market concensus.

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.