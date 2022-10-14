Follow us on:

PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.7% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.9 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 5.97. Now with the previous closing price of 3.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $136m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://phxmin.com

The potential market cap would be $229m based on the market concensus.

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

