PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.6% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.2 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4.57. With the stocks previous close at 2.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 65.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.1 and the 200 day MA is 3.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $89m. Visit the company website at: http://www.phxmin.com

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe. It sells its products to pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.