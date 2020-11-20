PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.8% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.7 and 2.7 calculating the average target price we see 2.7. With the stocks previous close at 1.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 59.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.59 and the 200 day MA is 2.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $39m. Find out more information at: http://www.phxmin.com

PHX Minerals Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.