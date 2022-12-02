Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.1 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.7. With the stocks previous close at 3.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.66 and the 200 day moving average is 3.34. The company has a market cap of $134m. Visit the company website at: https://phxmin.com

The potential market cap would be $211m based on the market concensus.

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

