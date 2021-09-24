Twitter
PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.8% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4 with a mean TP of 4.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3. The company has a market capitalisation of $85m. Find out more information at: http://www.phxmin.com

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe. It sells its products to pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

