PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.8% Upside

PHX Minerals Inc. found using ticker (PHX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.1 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 5.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.58 and the 200 day MA is 3.25. The market cap for the company is $142m. Visit the company website at: https://phxmin.com

The potential market cap would be $215m based on the market concensus.

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.