PHX Minerals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

PHX Minerals Inc. with ticker code (PHX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.73. With the stocks previous close at 3.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.4%. The day 50 moving average is 3.78 while the 200 day moving average is 3.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $143m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://phxmin.com

The potential market cap would be $215m based on the market concensus.

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned perpetual ownership of 244,739 net mineral acres; leased 16,260 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,326 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 172 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It also sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

