Phunware – Consensus Indicates Potential 173.6% Upside

Phunware with ticker code (PHUN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 1.3 with a mean TP of 2.9. With the stocks previous close at 1.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 173.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.76 and the 200 day MA is 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50m. Company Website: http://www.phunware.com

Phunware, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

