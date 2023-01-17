Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 6.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:PHNX) now has a potential upside of 6.2% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 670 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Phoenix Group Holdings PLC share price of 629 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 6.2%. Trading has ranged between 501 (52 week low) and 704 (52 week high) with an average of 1,749,084 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,320,223,813.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in long-term savings and retirement business. The Company operates through four business segments: UK Heritage, UK Open Europe and Management Services. The UK Heritage segment provides a range of life and pensions products. The UK Open segment includes in-force life insurance and investment policies. This includes products, such as workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), which are sold under the SunLife brand, and annuities, including bulk purchase annuity contracts. The European segment distributes unit linked life assurance products which have no material guarantees. Its Management Services segment comprises life and holding companies. Its SunLife brand provides customers with a range of specialist products, including life cover, equity release and funeral plans.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.