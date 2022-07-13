Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 24.7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:PHNX) now has a potential upside of 24.7% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Phoenix Group Holdings PLC share price of 602 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.7%. Trading has ranged between 559 (52 week low) and 705 (52 week high) with an average of 2,897,194 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,977,938,304.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in long-term savings and retirement business. The Company operates through four business segments: UK Heritage, UK Open Europe and Management Services. The UK Heritage segment provides a range of life and pensions products. The UK Open segment includes in-force life insurance and investment policies. This includes products, such as workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), which are sold under the SunLife brand, and annuities, including bulk purchase annuity contracts. The European segment distributes unit linked life assurance products which have no material guarantees. Its Management Services segment comprises life and holding companies. Its SunLife brand provides customers with a range of specialist products, including life cover, equity release and funeral plans.



You might also enjoy reading  Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 28.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.