Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 24.7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:PHNX) now has a potential upside of 24.7% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Phoenix Group Holdings PLC share price of 602 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.7%. Trading has ranged between 559 (52 week low) and 705 (52 week high) with an average of 2,897,194 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,977,938,304.



Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in long-term savings and retirement business. The Company operates through four business segments: UK Heritage, UK Open Europe and Management Services. The UK Heritage segment provides a range of life and pensions products. The UK Open segment includes in-force life insurance and investment policies. This includes products, such as workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), which are sold under the SunLife brand, and annuities, including bulk purchase annuity contracts. The European segment distributes unit linked life assurance products which have no material guarantees. Its Management Services segment comprises life and holding companies. Its SunLife brand provides customers with a range of specialist products, including life cover, equity release and funeral plans.







