PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS ORD with EPIC code (LON:PHNX) have now 8 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £8.20 and £6.8 and has a mean target at £7.51. Given that the previous closing share price was at £7.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £7.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to £7.20. The market cap for the company is £7b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thephoenixgroup.com

Phoenix Group Holdings engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products. The company also provides workplace pensions, and customer savings and investments products under the Standard Life brand. Its retirement solutions business includes vesting annuities and bulk purchase annuity business, where it acquires annuities and deliver the financial stability for secure pensions. The company also offers a range of financial products for the over 50s market under the SunLife brand, which cover life cover, equity release, funeral plans, and home insurance. Phoenix Group Holdings has a strategic partnership with Standard Life Aberdeen . The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.