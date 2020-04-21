Phoenix Group Holdings 44.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Phoenix Group Holdings with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PHNX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Phoenix Group Holdings are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 786 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 44.2% from the opening price of 545 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 77.55 points and decreased 186.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 806 GBX while the year low share price is currently 459.05 GBX.

Phoenix Group Holdings has a 50 day moving average of 665.35 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 704.16. There are currently 721,523,297 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,973,964. Market capitalisation for LON:PHNX is £3,971,264,402 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn