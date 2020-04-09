Phoenix Group Holdings 25.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Phoenix Group Holdings using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PHNX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Phoenix Group Holdings are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 710 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 25.4% from today’s opening price of 566.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 89 points and decreased 185.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 806 GBX while the 52 week low is 459.05 GBX.

Phoenix Group Holdings has a 50 day moving average of 693.07 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 708.33. There are currently 721,523,297 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,046,964. Market capitalisation for LON:PHNX is £4,146,682,552 GBP.

