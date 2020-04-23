Phoenix Group Holdings 22.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group Holdings with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PHNX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Phoenix Group Holdings are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 690 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 22.6% from today’s opening price of 562.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.1 points and decreased 196.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 806 GBX while the 52 week low is 459.05 GBX.

Phoenix Group Holdings has a 50 day moving average of 656.35 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 702.70. There are currently 2,599,906,866 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,854,240. Market capitalisation for LON:PHNX is £4,046,410,895 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn